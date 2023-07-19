BUZZ-COMMENT-UK inflation progress sinks sterling as BoE expectations slide

GBP/USD slid further on Wednesday away from last week's 2023 high of 1.3144, falling 1% to a 1-week low at 1.2898 after UK inflation came in below forecast, depriving sterling of BoE rate expectations support and putting key support at 1.2868's 50% Fib of 1.2591-1.3144 in focus.

Though UK rates are expected to remain high and above U.S. rates in the near-term, the surprise dip in core UK inflation, and UK-U.S. rate convergence should motivate recent sterling longs versus the USD to lighten.

IRPR on Eikon shows the market now expects 88bp of BoE hikes by December, versus +137bp on July 6 and +103bp on Tuesday, pulling the rug out from under sterling.

In IMM speculative positioning terms, GBP/USD longs hit a 16-year high at +58,063 contracts as of the July 14 CFTC data 1096742NNET.

With inflation and rate expectations falling, those longs are likely to have exited, putting key Fib support at 1.2868 and the 30-DMA at 1.2780 in sharper focus.

