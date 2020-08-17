BUZZ-COMMENT-UK data might help to keep pound proud this week

Sterling bulls hope this week's UK data helps to keep GBP/USD north of 1.30 -- a former resistance level above which it has traded for nearly a fortnight.

UK July inflation figures are due on Wednesday, with annualised CPI forecast at 0.6%. The CBI's monthly manufacturing survey follows on Thursday, before Friday's release of July retail sales and August flash PMIs, with the service and manufacturing PMIs forecast to rise to 57.0 and 53.6 respectively.

Better than expected data could support the pound by further reducing the perceived risk of the Bank of England cutting interest rates below zero.

Aside from the data, sterling might be impacted by the mood music from the latest round of UK-European Union trade negotiations, which get underway on Tuesday.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators simultaneously raised gross GBP long positions and reduced gross GBP shorts in the week to Aug. 11, with the net GBP short position dropping to a 16-week low as a result.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

