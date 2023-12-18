News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-UK CPI to have large sway on 2024 rate cuts priced in

December 18, 2023 — 08:24 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The main mover for sterling this week will likely be the November inflation report, in part due to the sizeable amount of easing priced in for next year. Currently, the market has priced in over four 25bps rate cuts, the first of which is projected to happen by May 0#BOEWATCH.

While this may end up being correct and somewhat in line with the typical time between the last rate hike of the cycle and the first cut , Bank of England policymakers so far do not subscribe to that view, given that inflation remains elevated, in particular the closely watched services CPI -- currently 6.6% -- and thus officials have leaned against rate cut pricing.

Given that the BoE largely stuck to the script in its final meeting of the year, the data will have a big sway on market pricing. In light of the amount of easing priced in, the bar has been lowered to prompt a hawkish repricing and by extension lift sterling.

However, as mentioned above, the surprise should centre around services CPI. The rate is currently 0.3 percentage points below the BoE's MPR forecast of 6.9%, and given the bank projects a 6.4% figure by March 2024, the surprise would be 6.3% or below, leading to a weaker GBP.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

