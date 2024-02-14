News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-UK CPI puts sterling 2024 low 1.2518 in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 14, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD slid to 1.2536 in early European trading, and remained weak in early NorAm after below-forecast UK CPI encouraged a dovish shift in BoE expectations, which could bring sterling's 2024 low at 1.2518 into clearer focus

The UK price data contrasted Tuesday's above-forecast U.S. inflation data, which pushed Fed rate cut expectations further down the road in 2024, and reduced the number of expected U.S. cuts from near six to just under four this year.

Though the data lends credence to a softer BoE outlook in the near-term, which has shifted UST-Gilt spreads in favor of the dollar, it by no means indicates the BoE's inflation fight is over.

January's core CPI came in a touch below forecast at 5.1% and headline inflation at 4%, matching December's read, leading to little effect on broader UK rate expectations on LSEG's IRPR page.

Clearly more data is necessary to ascertain whether UK inflation is indeed moving substantially to target. 5.1% core inflation remains significantly above target, putting greater importance on upcoming UK GDP and output data Thursday and retail sales Friday.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/42HNQB2

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.