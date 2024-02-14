BUZZ-COMMENT-UK CPI puts sterling 2024 low 1.2518 in focus

GBP/USD slid to 1.2536 in early European trading, and remained weak in early NorAm after below-forecast UK CPI encouraged a dovish shift in BoE expectations, which could bring sterling's 2024 low at 1.2518 into clearer focus

The UK price data contrasted Tuesday's above-forecast U.S. inflation data, which pushed Fed rate cut expectations further down the road in 2024, and reduced the number of expected U.S. cuts from near six to just under four this year.

Though the data lends credence to a softer BoE outlook in the near-term, which has shifted UST-Gilt spreads in favor of the dollar, it by no means indicates the BoE's inflation fight is over.

January's core CPI came in a touch below forecast at 5.1% and headline inflation at 4%, matching December's read, leading to little effect on broader UK rate expectations on LSEG's IRPR page.

Clearly more data is necessary to ascertain whether UK inflation is indeed moving substantially to target. 5.1% core inflation remains significantly above target, putting greater importance on upcoming UK GDP and output data Thursday and retail sales Friday.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/42HNQB2

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.