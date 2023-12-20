BUZZ-COMMENT-UK CPI miss will test strength of BoE's current message

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A large downside surprise in the November CPI report has prompted markets to bring forward expectations of a Bank of England rate cut to May from June 0#BOEWATCH. Consequently, the UK is no longer looking as though they are a notable outlier in the disinflation process relative to its counterparts.

The headline rate fell to 3.9%, 0.5 percentage points below the consensus forecast of 4.4% as well as undershooting the BoE's forecast of 4.6%. Meanwhile, the closely watched services CPI fell to 6.3% from 6.6%, which is significant, given that the BoE had not projected a drop to 6.4% until March 2024.

While the BoE appeared comparatively more hawkish than the Federal Reserve following their copy-and-paste policy statement at the December meeting, the data will test the MPC's higher for longer message as well as take the shine away from sterling as the policy divergence narrative wanes with rate cuts brought forward. Alongside this, the MPC's response to the latest CPI print should be watched.

