BUZZ-COMMENT-UK CPI jump more positive than negative for pound

Although a jump in inflation does not always bode well for the value of a currency, Wednesday's disclosure that annualized UK CPI unexpectedly jumped to 1% in July is more positive than negative for sterling.

This is because it reduces the risk of the Bank of England cutting interest rates below zero any time soon. On Aug. 6, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said negative rates are "part of our toolbox ... But at the moment we do not have a plan to use them".

The BoE also said earlier this month that it expected CPI to turn briefly negative in the near term, falling to -0.3% in August. Wednesday's upside surprise lessens the risk of that happening -- an event which might get doves cooing for negative rates, should it come to pass.

After the inflation data, GBP/USD scaled an intra-day peak 10 pips shy of Tuesday's 2020 high of 1.3276 -- notched on waves of stop-loss buying following its break above 1.3200 (March high).

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2CE5Ows

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.