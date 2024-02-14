BUZZ-COMMENT-UK CPI is not a game changer for the Bank of England

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The latest UK inflation data surprised on the downside of expectations - remaining at 4% for the headline and 5.1% in the core figure, against the view for a pick-up to 4.2% and 5.2% respectively. The closely watched services CPI rose 0.1 ppt to 6.5%, slightly below the 6.6% rate the Bank of England had projected.

While a June rate cut is once again seen more likely than not - 60% probability vs 42% probability pre-CPI) 0#BOEWATCH - the CPI figures are unlikely to be a game-changer for the MPC, which needs more confidence that inflation is sustainably heading to target before considering lower rates.

GBP/USD has weakened following the release, slipping through the 200-day MA (1.2564) and thus bringing into focus near-term support at 1.2500-20. Should cable close below the 200-day MA this would be a concern for longs. At the same time, there is little in the way of support should 1.2500 give way.

For EUR/GBP, the bounce from 0.85 is likely to be temporary given that the rate outlook remains comparatively more hawkish for the BoE than the European Central Bank. Resistance resides at 0.8535 (200-hour MA) and 0.8575 (Feb peak).

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

