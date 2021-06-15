BUZZ-COMMENT-UK CPI is next ingredient for sterling souffle

June 15 (Reuters) - Sterling might rise on comments from monetary policy hawks if UK inflation data comes in higher than expected on Wednesday at 0600 GMT.

Annualised CPI is forecast to rise to 1.8% in May, after more than doubling to 1.5% in April.

A higher-than-expected CPI could raise the risk of the Bank of England hiking interest rates as early as the first half of next year. There is currently a 59% chance of a 15 basis point Bank Rate rise to 0.25% by mid-2022, according to interest rate futures BOEWATCH.

Hawkish BoE chief economist Andy Haldane, who leaves the central bank at the end of this month, last week said inflation pressure in Britain was looking "pretty punchy".

GBP/USD rose to 1.4128 on Tuesday after data showed the number of employees on British payrolls rose by a record amount in May. Average weekly earnings in the three months to the end of April also rose by a higher than expected 5.6%, a 14-year high.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

