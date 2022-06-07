BUZZ-COMMENT-UK by-election tests loom for Johnson and sterling

June 7 (Reuters) - UK by-elections on June 23 could prompt further movement in Britain's political tectonic plates, with consequences for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and sterling.

If the Tories lose the traditionally "safe" Tiverton and Honiton seat to the Liberal Democrats, in addition to their expected loss of "red wall" Wakefield to Labour, it would increase the pressure on Johnson.

A double by-election defeat for the Tories would raise fears among their MPs that they will be consigned to opposition following the next UK parliamentary election, expected in May, 2024. This might lead to calls from Tory rebels for Johnson to resign or face another confidence vote much earlier than June 2023 (as per current rules). Such calls could unsettle the pound, given uncertainty about who would succeed Johnson.

GBP/USD fell to its lowest level since May 19 on Tuesday, 1.2433, as the political damage from 41% of Tory MPs voting against Johnson in Monday's confidence vote hurt the pound.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

