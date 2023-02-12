BUZZ-COMMENT-Ueda to stick to easy BOJ policy, won't hamper USD gains

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The likely nomination of Kazuo Ueda to be the next Bank of Japan governor surprised many Tokyo pundits, but surprise quickly turned to optimism on indications Ueda sees easy policy as still necessary , . Hence USD/JPY and the Nikkei are both expected to remain better bid.

USD/JPY initially plunged to 129.80 EBS Friday on reports of the unexpected nomination. It has since rebounded strongly and should stay bid if the U.S. Federal Reserve remains more hawkish as the market currently expects.

Ueda, a former academic at Tokyo University and currently head of Kyoritsu Women's University, is no stranger to the BOJ, having served a stint on the Policy Board. He is well known in academic circles in Japan and abroad, and more than satisfies the criteria put forward by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida .

News of the Ueda nomination came as current Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, apparently Kishida's first choice, declined the nomination. This is not expected to impact on policy, with Ueda likely to toe the line taken by current Governor Haruhiko Kuroda well into his term.

Ueda's previous stint with the BOJ is considered a big plus. While he is not career BOJ or Ministry of Finance, his experience on the Policy Board will give the 'new' BOJ a sense of continuity.

The nominations of Shinichi Uchida, career BOJ, and Ryozo Himino, career MOF, as deputy governors will round out the BOJ triumvirate and continue the BOJ-MOF rotation in past BOJ leadership successions.

