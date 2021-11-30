BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. yields could fall into a hole below Nov 9 low

Nov 30 (Reuters) - With markets focusing on the Omicron coronavirus variant, investors are running into the arms of safe haven markets, such as U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year bond yield has fallen eight basis points to 1.4210% and is threatening to go below the Nov. 9 low of 1.4150%.

Technically, strong bear signals have been given as the 200-day moving average and daily Ichimoku cloud base are breached. A hole then opens up below the 1.4151 100-day moving average and 1.4150% Nov. 9 low. A 61.8% Fibonacci level off the 1.1270% to 1.7050% Aug. 4 to Oct. 21 climb is at 1.3478% and serves as a target.

Bond prices put in a strong showing since basing on Nov. 24 and started accelerating late on Thursday as the Omicron news emerged.

Tuesday's multi-week high for bonds came after the head of drugmaker Moderna raised concerns about the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron variant and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell added to the risk-off mood by suggesting the variant posed a risk to both stable prices and maximum employment.

For more click on FXBUZ

UST 10-year yield daily chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3G5DWwx

Dollar Index daily chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3d3aISn

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.