US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. yields could fall into a hole below Nov 9 low

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

With markets focusing on the Omicron coronavirus variant, investors are running into the arms of safe haven markets, such as U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year bond yield has fallen eight basis points to 1.4210% and is threatening to go below the Nov. 9 low of 1.4150%.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - With markets focusing on the Omicron coronavirus variant, investors are running into the arms of safe haven markets, such as U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year bond yield has fallen eight basis points to 1.4210% and is threatening to go below the Nov. 9 low of 1.4150%.

Technically, strong bear signals have been given as the 200-day moving average and daily Ichimoku cloud base are breached. A hole then opens up below the 1.4151 100-day moving average and 1.4150% Nov. 9 low. A 61.8% Fibonacci level off the 1.1270% to 1.7050% Aug. 4 to Oct. 21 climb is at 1.3478% and serves as a target.

Bond prices put in a strong showing since basing on Nov. 24 and started accelerating late on Thursday as the Omicron news emerged.

Tuesday's multi-week high for bonds came after the head of drugmaker Moderna raised concerns about the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron variant and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell added to the risk-off mood by suggesting the variant posed a risk to both stable prices and maximum employment.

For more click on FXBUZ

UST 10-year yield daily chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3G5DWwx

Dollar Index daily chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3d3aISn

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular