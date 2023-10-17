BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. retail sales risk to FX - according to options

Oct 17 (Reuters) - FX options use implied volatility to gauge the future realised FX volatility on which they thrive, but short term expiry levels suggest traders shouldn't expect Tuesday's U.S. retail sales to rock the market.

Overnight expiry is the shortest duration and has included Tuesday's U.S. data since Monday. However, it wasn't any higher than the recent average and has actually eased marginally on Tuesday as wider risk aversion abates.

Overnight (now Wednesday at 10 a.m. New York) expiry EUR/USD implied volatility is 9.0, which has a premium-break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of 39 USD pips in either direction. For context it was 11.5 implied volatility and 51 USD pips before the most recent U.S. NFP and CPI data on Oct. 6 and 12 respectively.

Overnight expiry AUD/USD implied volatility is 12.3, which is 32 USD pips in either direction and compares with 15.0 vol and 40 USD pips before the NFP and CPI data.

Overnight expiry USD/JPY implied volatility is just 7.0 or 44 JPY pips in either direction, which compares with 11.0 or 68 JPY pips before the Oct. 6 NFP and an already low 9.5 implied volatility and 59-JPY pips before the Oct. 12 US. CPI.

