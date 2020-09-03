BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. payrolls a potential trigger for cable

Friday's U.S. payrolls assume even greater importance than usual after Thursday's Wall Street slump, and could be pivotal for a more significant move in risk and GBP/USD.

RTRS polls expect total nonfarm payrolls to increase by 1.4 mln, about 20% fewer than July's 1.763 mln. A significant deviance from expectations should prompt a corresponding move in stocks, broad risk appetite and cable.

The Federal Reserve and Bank of England agree a sustained recovery hinges on containing the coronavirus, and both countries are struggling in that fight. This is in sharp contrast to Wall Street optimism. At some point there must be consensus, and a big payrolls miss could be the trigger.

Latest USD polls suggest that the market remains bearish into next year on the Federal Reserve shift to lower rates for longer , while U.S. election uncertainty intensifies

Cable fell 0.5% on Thursday, with risk, leaving the pair off 0.6% for the week. Daily charts remain net positive, with 10 & 21 DMAs heading north, while weekly and monthly studies trend higher, looking for a test of the 1.3516 2019 top. A close below the 1.3178 21 DMA would be a bearish signal for next week, looking for a return to 1.3000 range support in August.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

