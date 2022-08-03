BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. jobs data might see dollar pivot again

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could twist or turn again if Friday's U.S. employment data comes in much stronger or weaker than expected, courtesy of its impact on Federal Reserve rate expectations.

The Reuters poll consensus for July's non-farm payrolls number is 250,000, with the U.S. unemployment rate forecast at 3.6%, unchanged from June.

A big NFP beat would further raise the chance of a third consecutive 75 basis point rise from the Fed next month -- which currently stands at 42%, having risen on the back of hawkish comments from three Fed officials Tuesday. FEDWATCH

In contrast, an NFP miss would lessen the probability of another 75 bps hike on Sept. 21, to the detriment of the dollar.

An NFP miss might also reignite speculation about a dovish Fed pivot in 2023. That speculation was dampened by Tuesday's hawkish Fed-speak -- which helped inflate the USD index to an intra-week peak of 106.55 in Asia Wednesday, 24 hours after it plumbed a one-month low of 105.03.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zxrKmB

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.