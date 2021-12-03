BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. jobs data expectations and USD reaction

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Comments this week from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell concerning high inflation and a potential acceleration of the pace of asset tapering have placed more focus on today's U.S. jobs data.

Powell viewed the strong economy and high inflation as appropriate to possibly wrapping up asset tapering announced at the Fed's November meeting a few months sooner, prompting a USD spike and a recovery in Treasury yields.

A Reuters poll expects November NFP at 550,000 versus 531,000 in October, the unemployment rate at 4.5% versus 4.6% and average earnings unchanged on the month at 0.4%. Unless the data is weaker than expected, it can reinforce the accelerated taper view and further underpin the dollar before the Fed's Dec. 15 policy announcement, more so if it beats expectations.

Recent FX flows show good interest in buying USD on dips, especially against low-yielding funding currencies like EUR and JPY, and option dealers report end user demand for USD calls versus both that would benefit from further dollar gains over time.

However, simmering Omicron risk should keep a lid on those gains while markets await more information on the new coronavirus variant and its potential effect on the global economy.

