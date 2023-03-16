US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. Fed is a big blip on the FX option radar

March 16, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

March 16 (Reuters) - One-week FX option expiry now includes the March 22 U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement and related G10 implied volatility gains show that dealers are pricing a significant FX reaction.

The Credit Suisse and broader banking situation is adding risk premium to all FX option implied volatility, but the significant 1-week premium jump from yesterday's highs to Thursday's highs is indicative of the additional Fed risk. EUR/USD 1-week implied volatility jumped from 12.0 to 14.0 and GBP/USD from 11.5 to 15.0, but the latter also includes the Bank of England policy announcement. Higher beta AUD/USD 1-week implied volatility added 3.0 to 16.5, while USD/JPY added 3.0 to peak at 18.0.

One-week expiry volatility premiums will ease relative to setbacks elsewhere so dealers may be able to protect against Fed-related FX volatility risk at better levels, but those setbacks will be more limited and will quickly rise if banking worries increase.

Short-term focus is on EUR/USDs reaction to the European Central Bank announcement Thursday, which is currently reflected by overnight expiry option implied volatility.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

