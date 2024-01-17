BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. election may send dollar on another wild ride

By March 2020, ahead that year's election, the dollar at 103 had almost reached the peak of Jan. 2017.

With some irony, the dollar was trading 94.00 during November 2020's election, similar to 96.00 where it was trading shortly before votes declared Trump a winner in Nov. 2016. While the election and Trump's presidency created lots of swings and volatility, it ultimately changed little in respect of the dollar's value.

This cannot be said of the greenback's performance following Joe Biden's Nov. 2020 victory. Although the dollar dropped quite sharply from 94.00 toward 89.00 between his Nov. 2020 win and his inauguration in Jan. 2021, it rose continuously thereafter to reach a peak near 115.00 in Sept. 2022 before dropping quite significantly to 99.55 last year.

Although much weaker now at 103.40, the dollar is still far stronger than it was when the votes were counted in Nov. 2020 (94.00).

Expectations for U.S. interest rates to fall this year may well drive the dollar lower before this year's election in November. It would require a rough 10% decline if Biden's time in power, like Trump's, were to change nothing for the dollar.

Mexico's peso may be a barometer for Trump's popularity.

