BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. election FX volatility hedges still gaining

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The price of one-week FX options jumped when expiry rolled over U.S. election results on Wednesday , and prices in many of the major pairings have edged even higher since.

Option prices are determined by implied volatility - a gauge of expected actual volatility -- owners will hope that actual volatility will outperform implied, offsetting the premium and bringing profit.

The fact that implied volatility is trading so high, shows that dealers are wary of extreme actual volatility in the wake of the U.S. election.

EUR/USD one-week implied vol traded above 11.0 from 6.75 before expiry captured the U.S election, with USD/JPY also at 11.0, from 5.25. GBP/USD one-week implied volatility went from 9.5 to 12.0 initially and is now above 13.0. AUD/USD got to 14.5 from 10.5 initially and has traded above 15.0 since.

USD/CNH implied volatility gains have taken one-week expiries above the March panic peaks at 12.25, with one-month testing its March high above 9.0. Related comment

1-week implied volatility gets U.S election resulthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Tz5mV7

1-week and 1-month USD/CNH implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mxJJ45

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

