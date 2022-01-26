BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. dollar's 2021 high at risk as stars align

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Yield differentials, correlations and charts all suggest the U.S. dollar index =USDwill test its 2021 high after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a more hawkish stance in his post-meeting press conference, validating a March lift-off and a series of rate hikes.

The CME's FedWatch toolnow prices a March hike to 25-50 basis points at 87.6% and to 50-75bps at 12.4%, while the most popular forecast for December 2022 is for five hikes to 125-150bps at 32.4%.

The Fed remains data-driven on the future tightening pace, but Powell said inflation "has probably gotten a bit worse" since the December meeting, adding, "To the extent that situation deteriorates further, our policy will have to reflect that." .

Higher Treasury yields and rising interest-rate differentials certainly support the U.S. dollar. Higher U.S. yields tend to hurt Wall Street, and while the USD correlation with stocks is volatile, the dollar has been rising on safe-haven flows since Jan 14, as stocks fall.

Technically, the 2021 U.S. dollar uptrend stalled in November and has subsequently consolidated, but both daily and weekly signals have recently turned bullish.

Five, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages climb with the daily momentum studies, and 21-one day Bollinger bands expand, which are all positive signals, suggesting another test of the November and December peak at 96.91-93.

