BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. dollar trends lower but speed bumps approach

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The USD downtrend is back in play, but the current view that the U.S. economy is heading for a soft landing could face headwinds into the weekend.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it had turned a corner in the fight against high inflation, but that "victory" would still require rates to be raised further and remain elevated at least through 2023. Policymakers also projected "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs would be needed.

In the press conference Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "there is a path to getting inflation to 2% without a significant economic decline." Markets seized on this as a sign the Fed is more optimistic in the fight against inflation than the statement suggested. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar slumped, while Wall Street rallied.

The aggressively upbeat reaction, which has extended in Asia, appears extreme. Thursday holds fresh event risk with the Bank of England and European Central Bank decisions. Both could provide a more downbeat assessment on the economic outlook.

The often volatile U.S. jobs report is due on Friday with Reuters polls looking for a 185,000 increase in non-farm payrolls. A strong set of data could easily reverse the current optimistic sentiment.

Technically the dollar =USDdowntrend has again gathered steam as 5, 10 and 21 day and week moving averages fall, with the 21-day Bollinger bands, targeting a test of 99.38, 76.4% of the 2022 rise. A close above the 102.34 21-DMA, which capped Tuesday, would end the downside bias.

For more click on FXBUZ

usd Feb 1https://tmsnrt.rs/3HMQT1V

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.