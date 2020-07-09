BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. dollar staring at the death cross

US Markets
The U.S. dollar faces an identity crisis as its haven status is questioned and COVID-19 tightens its grip on the southern United States. The dollar index has fallen over 6% from its 102.97-99 double-day highs from March 19-20.

The dollar index is trending lower this week as the market weighs up the impact of resurgent virus cases versus hopes for a quick pick-up in the U.S. economy.

The EUR, the largest component of the index, is set to match June highs above 1.1400 and close above the 200-week moving average.

The dollar index has fallen over 6% from its 102.97-99 double-day highs from March 19-20 and bear pressure holding through this week.

The technical picture is also throwing up dollar risk. The 50-day moving average crosses below the key 200-day moving average line. This "death cross" can herald steep falls in the index . The last major cross, May 30 2017 from 97.77, saw a 10% drop high to low and 4% to the next cross over.

The index also threatens to close below the 200-week moving average at 96.463.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

