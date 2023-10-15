BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. dollar index on track towards 109 target

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Dollar Index =USD uptrend remains intact due to higher-than-forecast U.S. inflation and expectationsthat interest rates will remain high.

Target at 109 still intact after rejection ahead of 105.38, the 38.2% Fibonaci support last week. =USD closed at 106.65 on Friday; nearby resistance at 107.00, followed by 107.34 October 3 high.

As both core and headline inflation remained at or above 0.3% on a monthly basis for a second month in September, it will be a while before the Federal Reserve can achieve its inflation target of 2%.

Higher oil prices will add to price pressures. Global oil prices are close to revisiting the $90 per barrel mark amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. A preliminary survey from the University of Michigan showed that U.S. consumers' one-year inflation expectations rose to 3.8% this month from 3.2% in September.

Growth, payrolls, jobless claims and even producer prices all point towards an economy that is robust, further allowing the Fed to keep interest rates high, or even higher, for longer than expected. Any interest rate cut is unlikely to happen before the second half of 2024.

Though Friday's U.S. consumer sentiment disappointed amid inflation worries, labour market strength will continue to support consumer spending and keep the economy chugging along.

Amongst the line-up of many Fed speakers this week, focus will be on Powell's comments on the recent robust data when he speaks at the Economic Club of New York on October 19.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZWilla

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Ewen Chew)

((catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.