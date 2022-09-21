BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. dollar has ample room to roam higher after Fed

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index =USDconvincingly broke higher in the wake of the Federal Reserve's hawkish 75 basis-point rate hike Wednesday, and there are no obvious fundamental or technical impediments tosignificant further gains.

The Fed hiked rates as the market was pricing, but managed to exceed hawkish expectations through its aggressive "dot-plot" projections .

The forecast of another 1.25 percentage points in hikes by the end of 2022 and a 4.6% median range for end-2023 hammers home the Fed's intention of remaining extremely aggressive in the short term and its commitment to "higher for longer" over the next year.

The foreign exchange market is likely to conclude that the U.S. dollar can go "higher for longer" and recent predictions that the USD was ready to correct may have to be reconsidered.

The Fed probably won't mind a higher USD, as it will cheapen import costs, helping in their resolute efforts to bring inflation down to their 2% target.

Meanwhile the euro, the main component of the U.S. dollar index, is being undermined by fears of the impact of the escalating war in Ukraine .

Safe-haven flows due to rising geopolitical fears will mainly benefit the U.S. dollar as the Japanese yen holds little appeal while the Bank of Japan keeps yields floored .

The U.S. dollar index is trending higher with the 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and tilting higher. Only a break below the 10-DMA at 109.90 would warn that a short-term top is forming.

There is no significant resistance of note ahead of the 2001 index high at 121.02, the objective of the current move.

