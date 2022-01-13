BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. dollar bulls get January blues

Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar longs are suffering a serious case of the January blues, a year after the shoe was on the other foot.

The USD index fell to a nine-week low of 94.710 on Thursday as more greenback longs were ditched following Wednesday's disclosure that U.S. inflation rose to 7% in December, its highest level since 1982. The rise to 7% was as expected, prompting a "sell the fact" USD reaction.

Dollar longs were also jettisoned after Jerome Powell disappointed those hoping for an ultra-hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve chair at his congressional hearing on Tuesday.

CFTC data last week showed the value of the net USD long position held by IMM speculators was $18.87 billion as 2022 started. In contrast, the value of the net USD short position hit a 10-year high of $34.48 billion last January (when dollar sentiment was hurt by the Democrat blue wave).

IMM speculators have been net USD long since July, after the greenback tide turned on the Fed's hawkish dot plots last June.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

