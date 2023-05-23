BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. debt default hedges being sought via FX options

May 23 (Reuters) - The United States risks a default if its debt limit has not been raised by June 1 and demand for FX hedges via option contracts show markets are clearly worried.

Dealers report steady demand for FX options expiring after this June 1 deadline that would give their holders the right to sell the U.S. dollar. Those USD put options are being struck against call options in safer currencies like the JPY, CHF and EUR.

The option contract doesn't have to be exercised if it's of no benefit to the holder and therefore only risks an up-front premium. These USD put hedges can be cheapened by moving the strikes further away from the current spot levels.

Those playing the volatility angle can recoup some of their initial premium as long as the spot market sees some interim volatility. If the U.S. debt situation does worsen, the USD should fall and FX volatility would increase and the option value would grow with potentially unlimited profit potential.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.