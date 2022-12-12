BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. CPI race: false or flying start for the dollar?

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The dollar is limbering up before the starting gun is fired on November's U.S. inflation data on Tuesday at 1330 GMT, which could drive the currency swiftly out of the blocks, or see it stumble.

Annualised CPI is forecast at 7.3%, based on a Reuters poll. A hotter than expected number could inflate the greenback by increasing the probability of the Fed Funds terminal rate being raised beyond 5% in 2023.

On the other hand, the dollar could take a fresh hit if the CPI comes in softer than expected for a second consecutive month, having fallen sharply on the back of October's 7.7% CPI print.

Friday's CFTC data showed the net USD short position held by IMM speculators rose to $2.23 billion for the week ended Dec. 6, after flipping from a net USD long for the first time in 16 months following October's U.S. CPI data.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

