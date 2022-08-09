BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. CPI is cause to expect a stronger dollar

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Although U.S. CPI is expected to ease slightly in July it will remain many times greater than the U.S. central bank's target. With stock market rallies and much stronger than expected jobs data giving the Fed ample room to raise interest rates, currency traders should be hedging the risk of a stronger dollar.

Interestingly they are not; there has been almost no change in the number of bets on a stronger dollar since the Fed first hiked in March, and a big reduction in bets that USD/JPY rises - incredible given Japan's super easy monetary policy.

The dollar, which has dipped in advance the release of July's inflation report, may be bargain versus the yen and currencies of countries that have not tightened or are trying to hold interest rates down.

Volatility for major traded currencies has eased which, coupled with the buoyancy of risk appetite reflected by stocks, is cause to favour higher yielding currencies.

The dollar is the most liquid currency and it has a large and growing yield advantage over other popularly traded currencies and some illiquid emerging market currencies.

It could rise much further by the time U.S. interest reach the expected 3.5 percent in December and given the resilience of stock markets, the Fed might push rates up more quickly to suppress inflation that may otherwise take much longer to come down.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD index and USD longshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3p5KUeg

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.