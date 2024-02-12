BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. CPI data preview and expectations for FX market

Feb 12 (Reuters) - With the USD and broader FX markets lacking a clear directional bias, traders are hoping that key U.S. data may reignite some FX volatility, with Tuesday's U.S. CPI therefore eagerly awaited.

Headline CPI is forecast to rise 0.2% month-on-month, with core up 0.3%. The annual CPI would return to 3.0%, where it was in the middle of last year, while core is seen slowing to 3.8%, the lowest since mid-2021. Prices for used cars are set to be a big drag, while everyone is waiting for rent growth to finally start slowing. The range of estimates for the core is +0.1% to +0.3%, which suggests the risks lean to the downside.

FX options thrive on FX realised volatility so it's no surprise to see implied volatility, which gauges expectations when determining their premium, languishing at 2-year lows. Overnight expiry is now 10-am New York/15.00 GMT on Tuesday and therefore includes the CPI data, but overnight expiry implied volatility has barely reacted. Asia-wide holidays are certainly impacting realised volatility and option traders may therefore be reluctant to waste premium by holding options too soon before the data.

Overnight expiry implied volatility is well below levels seen before the January 11 U.S. CPI data and barely above the recent average. The premium/break-even for overnight EUR/USD at-the-money straddles is just 38 USD pips in either direction and USD/JPY is just 58 JPY pips in either direction.

For more click on FXBUZ

Overnight expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3uwbEuQ

1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/48c6MJ5

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.