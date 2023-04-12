BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. CPI and what it means for dollar pairs

April 12 (Reuters) - The focus for USD majors will be on the upcoming U.S. CPI report, in which the headline rate is seen falling to its lowest level since mid-2021 at 5.2%. However, the core reading will likely garner most attention, where consensus sees the rate edging higher to 5.6% from 5.5%.

Recent dollar weakness since the fallout of the regional banking crisis likely suggests that the pain trade would be a higher USD in response to an upside surprise. In this scenario, markets would likely fully price in a 25bps Fed hike in May, up from 73% FEDWATCH and unwind bets that the Fed will be cutting rates this year.

That said, with a higher-than-expected CPI print typically weighing on both bonds and risk appetite, USD/JPY and AUD/USD (or NZD/USD) is most likely the best way to trade U.S. CPI on a topside surprise, with both currencies backed by comparatively dovish central banks (BoJ and RBA).

Meanwhile, higher EUR/USD is likely a better expression amid a downside CPI surprise, given that the ECB has continued to signal further rate hikes are needed.

Related comments

For more click on FXBUZ

FX reaction to US CPIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/412E7Ua

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.