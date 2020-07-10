BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. coronavirus damage puts dollar on precipice vs yen

July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to two-week lows versus the yen on Friday, putting it on the precipice of accelerating losses as failures in the U.S. and elsewhere to contain the coronavirus increased the Japanese currency's safe-haven attraction.

If USD/JPY were to close on a weekly basis below key support at 106.70 , which it was probing during early U.S. trade, then the market's attention would turn to May-June lows by 106 and whether the dollar could withstand a third assault on that level.

The surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases to record levels , which may have been sped by Memorial Day holiday gatherings, should keep market focus on incoming coronavirus statistics to determine whether infection rates gathered more momentum following the more recent the Independence Day holiday.

One potential mitigating factor for risk aversion -- and perhaps dollar losses -- remained the medical research front. Progress on COVID-19 treatments, such as Gilead's GILD.O Remdesivir , could diminish investor concerns about economic damage from the potential re-emergence of stricter social distancing measures as the world awaits a vaccine, which is more likely in 2021 than this year.

