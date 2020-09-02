US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S. bank maintains its bullish EUR/USD view

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Despite the EUR/USD setback from two-year highs at 1.2014 Tuesday, JP Morgan maintains its view from Aug. 24 [nL1N2FQ09Q] that EUR/USD will be comfortably above 1.2000 by autumn and perhaps 1.2500 by the end of the year.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Despite the EUR/USD setback from two-year highs at 1.2014 Tuesday, JP Morgan maintains its view from Aug. 24 that EUR/USD will be comfortably above 1.2000 by autumn and perhaps 1.2500 by the end of the year.

In a daily note to clients Wednesday, JP Morgan notes the reaction to European Central Bank economist Philip Lane's comments (ECB does not target an FX rate, but certainly cares about it), but say it's not a cause for great alarm, although it could leave dealers on the defensive before next week's monetary policy meeting.

The note also mentions the bank's concerns about euro zone inflation undershooting even more than the United States', and that perhaps this deserves more attention, given the recent move in the currency.

However, while the bank has tactically reduced near-term conviction and recognises that the near term feels uncertain, it still feels USD weakness will persists medium-term and will look to rebuild a bullish EUR/USD view sooner rather than later.

Option markets send near-term warnings

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/352dq81

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular