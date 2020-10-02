BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S jobs data risk to FX, according to FX options

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Additional premium and subsequent break-evens for overnight/next-day expiry options can provide some insight to the expected FX reaction when they roll over major events, so dealers shouldn't expect much volatility from today's U.S jobs data .

Those premiums were unchanged when they first captured the jobs data from Thursday. They are slightly higher today (Monday expiry), especially in USD/JPY and cable, but broader risk aversion and GBP's actual volatility from Brexit talks are to blame.

Friday's U.S. jobs data could cause less reaction. Attention is diverted to the U.S. president's health after he tested positive coronavirus and its implications before a U.S. election.

The break-evens for overnight expiry vanilla straddles in USD/JPY were 31 pips in either direction before Friday's risk aversion (now 41 pips). Overnight AUD/USD is only 2 pips higher at 41 pips, and EUR/USD 1 pip higher at 50 pips in either direction.

Overnight cable remains the highest of its peers, adding over 20 pips, and is now 100 pips break-even in either direction.

Related comment

For more click on FXBUZ

Overnight expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2GxZqbW

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.