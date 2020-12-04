BUZZ-COMMENT-U.S jobs data is an FX sideshow, options suggest

Dec 4 (Reuters) - A Reuters poll has a median forecast of 469,000 for Friday's U.S. November non-farm payrolls data, versus 638,000 in October, and unemployment slipping to 6.8% from 6.9%, but FX options aren't pricing in much additional FX volatility.

The data might not be so important now that a Covid-19 vaccine can only brighten the economic landscape. The broader USD decline is more of a focus, especially versus euro, which is posting two-year highs. GBP, too, where post- Brexit trade negotiations are reaching a climax, and are already inflating related option volatility premiums .

FX option premiums/break-evens for overnight expiry straddles have barely changed since capturing the U.S. jobs data - for EUR/USD it's $53 pips in either direction. USD/JPY is 34 JPY pips, AUD/USD $37 pips and USD/CAD, which also gets local jobs data, is 58 pips in either direction.

GBP/USD overnight expiry break-even at a huge 125 pips in either direction is a pure reflection of Brexit volatility risk, its highest premium since the March covid panic .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst.

