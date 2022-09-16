BUZZ-COMMENT-U.Mich inflation outlook buoys EUR/USD, keeping it stuck near parity

Sept 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Friday, turning positive after falling University of Michigan inflation expectations tempered some of the more aggressive betting on Fed rate hikes, providing a note of caution for traders rushing to sell euros.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made clear that policymakers watch the Michigan numbers , and the fall in both one- and 5-year inflation outlooks helped EUR/USD overcome traditional risk-off measures such as lower equities and commodities, along with a rising USD/CNH.

U.S. Treasury 2-year yields US2YT=RR eased off their 15-year high while 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell away from the psychological 3.5% level, trading lower on the session.

But the 2s-10s curve remains highly inverted -- near August's extremes -- which is typically seen as an omen of recession and Fed rate-cut cycles .

The inversion, along with the inflation outlooks, may lead some investors to expect the Fed to pivot sooner than its rhetoric suggests.

Investors are net-short euro 1099741NNET but EUR/USD is struggling to maintain momentum below parity.

EUR/USD shorts may have to tread cautiously if the down trend does not extend soon.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

