BUZZ-COMMENT-U-turn? Kwarteng has pound's fate in his hands

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sterling could recoup a chunk of its recent losses if UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unexpectedly announces a U-turn on his fiscal strategy, which torpedoed the pound.

U.S. economist Larry Summers on Tuesday said "the first step in regaining credibility is not saying incredible things", after Kwarteng suggested on Sunday that there would be more tax cuts beyond those he announced Friday.

Kwarteng is due to set out a "Medium-Term Fiscal Plan" on Nov. 23, twenty days after the next scheduled interest rate decision from the Bank of England.

GBP/USD fell to a low of 1.0632 as the probability of an emergency BoE rate hike before Nov. 3 declined on Monday's relatively bland BoE statement that it "will not hesitate" to raise rates if needed and that it was watching financial markets "very closely". A few hours earlier, cable had hit 1.0327.

1.1274 was Friday's GBP/USD high, before Kwarteng sent the pound plunging.

