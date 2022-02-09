BUZZ-COMMENT-Two-way risk for U.S. dollar on U.S. inflation data

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. dollar bulls await Thursday's 1330 GMT release of U.S. January inflation data with a degree of trepidation, as well as hope that it might tee up a half-point Federal Reserve rate rise next month.

The trepidation springs from the "sell the fact" USD reaction to the Jan. 12 disclosure of December's consensus-matching 7.0% U.S. CPI number -- which depressed the USD index to a nine-week low.

The consensus forecast for January's U.S. CPI number is 7.3%. The USD may strengthen if it comes in higher, as this should increase the chance of a 50 basis point Fed hike on March 16 from 26.5% currently. FEDWATCH

The latest CFTC data showed the net USD long position held by IMM speculators was virtually unchanged in the week ended Feb. 1, after nearly halving from $19.34 billion in the fortnight ended Jan. 25.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

