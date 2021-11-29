BUZZ-COMMENT-Two signs the dollar's rise might be coming to an end

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is at a crossroads as there are two technical signs that the greenback's medium-term rise could be coming to an end.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against six currencies, failed to register a weekly close above the broken 96.098 Fibo, a 50% retrace of its 102.99 to 89.206 drop from 2020 to 2021. That sets up a bull trap, which occurs when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses. It is usually a bearish sign.

Also, the long upper shadow on last week's candlestick line weighs heavily - a sign of a rejection of the upside.

Dollar edged higher on Monday as currency markets reversed some of Friday's moves, calming after the initial shock of discovering a new coronavirus variant .

However, those that are bullish dollar need to force a weekly close above the 96.098 Fibo in order to dispel fears of a relapse into 2022.

