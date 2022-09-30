BUZZ-COMMENT-Two central banks prove key for EUR/USD and neither is ECB

Since the Federal Reserve spoke of changing policy EUR/USD has fallen, while the Swiss National Bank's surprise decision to tighten monetary policy in June helped spur a big rise in volatility and a drop below parity to 0.9528.

During the SNB's enormous intervention, volatility was suppressed because the hundreds of billions of euros purchased were mostly rebalanced into other currencies, many of those being dollars.

This had a top and tailing effect for EUR/USD, supporting the pair at the outset and subsequently weighing on it. Due to the massive size of SNB's operations, it effectively took control of this pair for years.

With SNB's influence quickly lessening, EUR/USD has been freer to move but has occasionally been impacted by the continuing will of the Swiss central bank to manipulate its currency by selling francs.

While SNB has promised it will keep intervening, the days when it was a controlling influence over EUR/USD are finished. There will probably be a point where its ceases to intervene altogether, and possibly a reduction in reserves that could put euro under a lot more pressure.

