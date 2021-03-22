BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkish lira's slump puts safety first, gambling second

March 22 (Reuters) - After a currency flash crash like the Turkish lira's today, traders are likely to seek safety, but it probably won't be long before they gamble again.

Bad news has continually stoked risk-taking; it fuels the stimulus that is the bedrock for rises in commodities and stocks.

Turkey's lira could drop much further, but other risky currencies will probably rebound.

Currencies considered safe that may rally in the early stages of lira's decline are more likely to lose value over the longer term. They are undermined by negative interest rates and hugely expansive central bank monetary policy intended to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lira's drop is badly timed for FX traders who have slashed EUR longs and flipped to a JPY short position for the first time in a year. They will exacerbate the impact of any rush for safety but drops for commodity and EM/FX other than lira may be short-lived.

