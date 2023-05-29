BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkish lira's long-term decline continues with pace

May 29 (Reuters) - If there was any optimism that Turkish elections would alter the Lira's trajectory it has been quashed by news that President Tayyip Erdogan had secured victory. USD/TRY's long-term bull trend into uncharted territory continues Monday with pace.

The lira was taken to a new record low versus the dollar TRYTOM=D3 of 20.0720 and there is little indication that a thin USD/TRY market is about to make any adjustment lower.

Investors shun uncertainty and despite an easing of risk aversion following news of a U.S. debt deal the lira will continue to be plagued by doubts surrounding Turkey's unorthodox economic policy. It remains to be seen if the Erdogan's election win triggers a change in the country's policy position or if he continues with his unorthodox economic program.

A significant fall in Turkish official reserves, high inflation, deeply negative real interest rates and a crumbling equity market point to further lira instability and a continuation of a trend that has seen the currency fall to record lows.

