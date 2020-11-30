BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkish lira poised to fire off a strong warning

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira has battled hard through November and could be rewarded with a strong technical close on the month. With a preceding bull trend, August 2019 through October 2020, and a pick-up in pace from August, the market is ripe for a USD/TRY turn.

Although a key month reversal looks to be out of reach for the TRY, a harami candle reversal is on the cards. November's open and closing levels are within the October Ichimoku candle's real body. Not as strong a candlestick reversal signal as an engulfing line, but it still warns the market might be ripe for a turn.

For a key month reversal, USD/TRY would need to close below 7.7300, the October opening level. That's possible but unlikely, as the market is stalling at the 10-day moving average, currently 7.7907.

Daily price action has the makings of a full retracement of the 7.5080 to 8.0500 Nov. 20-24 rally.

The base of the 7.8713-7.6513 daily Ichimoku cloud serves as a bear target and potential tipping point for USD/TRY.

USD/TRY monthky candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3fNK1Sa

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

