BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkish lira looks for an equilibrium level

June 8 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira is recording record lows versus the dollar daily and while the currency looks for an equilibrium level a peak in USD/TRY TRYTOM=D3 could be a way off yet.

The latest marked lira depreciation follows a shift in government policy towards more orthodox measures and an apparent easing of state controls on the forex market.

But following his re-election last month, Erdogan signalled a U-turn at the weekend by naming Mehmet Simsek, a former deputy prime minister well regarded by foreign investors, as Turkey's new finance minister.

As analysts point to USD/TRY targets approaching the 30 level, the Turkish authorities face a major challenge in bringing stability back to the currency as Turkey's large current account deficit further taints market sentiment and depleted currency reserves limit scope for intervention.

But by adopting more orthodox policy the authorities may have given the Turkish central bank a green light to raise interest rates. Significant rate hikes, possibly 400 to 500 basis points, could slow the lira's fall and any such emergency moves before the June 22 central bank meeting could amplify the effect.

There remain more questions than answers regarding both government and central bank policy but there is potential for market disappointment and USD/TRY my peak ahead of a touted 28.00 target.

Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst.

