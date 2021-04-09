BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkey's rate decision is vital for everyone

April 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's interest rate decision on April 15 will be decisive for the lira. If the currency's move afterward is large enough, it could affect risk-taking across all FX markets.

The lira's fate hangs in the balance. Given Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan keeps sacking central bankers who raise rates and wants rates to come down, it is surely prudent to consider that economists are wrong about rates remaining at 19%.

Even if they are right, it probably won't be long before policies are changed abruptly and unconventionally, hurting the lira -- which is already close to a record low before next week's big event.

If rates are held next week, the lira might rally, but it won't go far. Every meeting will now be approached by traders fearing the rate cut that could destabilize the lira.

If, probably when, rates are slashed, the lira will slump, probably beyond 10.

