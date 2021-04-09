BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkey's rate decision is vital for everyone

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The Turkish central bank's interest rate decision on April 15 will be decisive for the lira. If the currency's move afterward is large enough, it could affect risk-taking across all FX markets.

April 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's interest rate decision on April 15 will be decisive for the lira. If the currency's move afterward is large enough, it could affect risk-taking across all FX markets.

The lira's fate hangs in the balance. Given Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan keeps sacking central bankers who raise rates and wants rates to come down, it is surely prudent to consider that economists are wrong about rates remaining at 19%.

Even if they are right, it probably won't be long before policies are changed abruptly and unconventionally, hurting the lira -- which is already close to a record low before next week's big event.

If rates are held next week, the lira might rally, but it won't go far. Every meeting will now be approached by traders fearing the rate cut that could destabilize the lira.

If, probably when, rates are slashed, the lira will slump, probably beyond 10.

For more click on FXBUZ

USDTRYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dIeMr6

USDTRYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fW8kPZ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters