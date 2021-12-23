BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkey's measures put USD/TRY bulls in deep trouble

US Markets

After USD/TRY's hugely volatile week, FX traders hoping for a recovery need to see it overcome two key Fibonacci levels above.

On Monday USD/TRY hit a historic high of 18.4000 and subsequently registered its biggest ever points drop. Turkey's Treasury was working last week on an ambitious but risky plan to reverse a crash in the currency that would only be launched if it crossed the "absurd" threshold of 18 to the dollar. .

Turkey's lira strengthened on Thursday, cementing big gains this week after President Tayyip Erdogan said the government and central bank would guarantee some local currency deposits against FX depreciation losses. . Fourteen-day momentum turned negative on Monday, for the first time since September, highlighting the downward shift in market structure.

Those that are bullish USD/TRY will hope it continues to hover above Tuesday's 11.0935 low, this week's base. That will increase the odds for a test of two 12.8178/13.8846 Fibonacci levels, 23.6%/38.2% retraces of the 18.4000 to 11.0935 drop. If these two levels are overcome, USD/TRY downward pressure will ease.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

