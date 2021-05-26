BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkey's lira will be tested next week

May 26 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation data due next week will test the lira and with oil elevated and the currency weak since the last CPI release, the probability of higher inflation is a potential trigger for another lira sell-off.

The currency is close to its record low vs dollar and hit a record low versus euro yesterday. Inflation was 17.14% in April and the lira has slipped since the May 3 CPI release, oil has risen to near its 2021 peak and iron ore, which Turkey imports in large amounts, hit a record high.

Turkey's central bank has fulfilled a promise to maintain interest rates above the level of inflation but should inflation rise, the chance the central bank will hike rates is remote.

Inflation is up from 15.97% in January and 11.89% in October 2020, leaving a high risk inflation rises above interest rates soon.

If rates are not hiked, the central bank's loss of independence will become clear and lira will suffer.

