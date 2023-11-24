BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkey's lira may go from zero to hero

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira may go from zero to hero as ultra-high interest rates and the growing probability of a rally lure investors to a currency they have shunned for years.

Although the lira has continued to drop regardless of the 32.5% rise in Turkey's main interest rate since June 22, the pace of its drop has slowed and the potential gains from interest rates may now outweigh the FX risk.

The unconventional policies that drove foreign investors away have been abandoned and the conventional methods deployed to try to stem the lira's drop have continued irrespective of its decline.

While the lira has dropped further since rates began to rise, fuelling inflation, oil has reversed course, surrendering most of the gains seen between June and October, while there has been a dramatic swing in expectations for U.S. interest rates in the last few weeks.

This is set to undermine a dollar that many investors have been holding during a period of uncertainty this year and are likely to unload in a search for more rewarding investments during an easing cycle that usually supports periods of increasing investment and greater speculation.

Investors are already turning to other free-floating currencies that are supported by high interest rates - much lower than Turkey's - sparking recoveries for Poland's zloty, Mexico's peso and South Africa's rand. They may well take a chance on Turkey's lira in the near future.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

