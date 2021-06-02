BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkey lira trapped in vicious circle looks doomed

June 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's president is pushing the central bank to lower rates when lira's sharp drop and oil's sustained rise are stoking inflation. The lira looks doomed, and its fall could exceed current expectations.

The call to lower rates comes ahead of tomorrow's inflation release, and with oil up and lira slumping there's a high risk inflation rises further and may well beat expectations tomorrow.

Liquidity is lacking and today's lira crash suggests a great deal of downside risk remains, with hedging for a fall deeper into uncharted territory clearly lacking.

If rates are lowered, Turkey's sovereign ratings will probably suffer and with FX reserves effectively exhausted, the central bank has nothing to counter the coming onslaught.

Current account data is due Jun 14 so more bad news likely ahead of the central bank meeting on Jun 17.

The median USD/TRY forecast in Reuters' last FX poll for 12 months was 8.9300, the pair has already hit 8.8800 and may soon reach the next major tech target at 9.7321 which is close to the highest polled at 9.7500.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

