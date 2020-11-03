BUZZ-COMMENT-Turkey fails to save lira, but United States might

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's attempts to support its currency have failed; TRY reached a record low 8.5390 today. But where Turkey has failed, the United States may inadvertently succeed.

This is not without precedent. U.S monetary and fiscal policy briefly helped boost the lira in May-June when it rose almost 8% versus the dollar. That rally occurred when the first coronavirus lockdowns were eased and that may soon be repeated.

The United States may pump up fiscal stimulus to boost the economy next year. While there's still a lot of uncertainty. there is clearly a strong will to gamble today .

Currently, dollar shorts are popular and recent rallies for higher-yield currencies suggest dollar-funded carry trades are drawing investors -- suggesting a turn for the better for the lira, by far the highest-yielding well- traded currency.

It's much cheaper, too, down 27% from June's trough. This may be a good spot to think about a correction.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

