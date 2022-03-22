BUZZ-COMMENT-Tug of war will likely result in a EUR/USD decline

March 22 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has been caught in a tug of war as cash heads towards liquid and safe assets, but because the dollar is the most liquid and safest bet, this is a one-sided battle that will end in a deeper drop should markets remain risk averse.

The balance will also be affected by speculative bets that continue to weigh on the pair and the widening of interest rate differentials in favour of the dollar.

If current expectations are met the gap between U.S. and euro zone interest rates could be 225 bps before the end of the year. With SNB support for EUR/CHF helping to suppress EUR/USD volatility it may not be long before EUR/USD shorts begin to gain in popularity as carry trades.

The current consolidation that's unfolding within rough 1.0800-1.1100 parameters is offering traders an opportunity to hedge the risk of a continuing decline towards 1.0300-1.0600.

Eventually a very large bet on a drop is likely to materialise. Until that is the case there is a chance that the drop begins to accelerate.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

