BUZZ-COMMENT-Trump's running mate pick might be helpful for dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

January 26, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The safe-haven USD may catch a bid if Donald Trump's choice of running mate for his expected presidential election rematch with Joe Biden is perceived to be a wise one, increasing Trump's chances of winning.

One Trump ally who spoke to Reuters said a woman or a Black man as Trump's running mate would be "helpful" to the former president, who needs to improve his standing among both demographics.

Trump has been making frequent calls to solicit advice on who he should choose as his prospective vice president, according to his allies.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday gave Trump a six percentage point lead over Biden, but showed one-in-four Americans were unsure about who to vote for or were planning to vote for someone else or no one.

Goldman Sachs strategists recently wrote that "Trump's trade and international agenda might ultimately be worth a further 5-10% of upside to the USD in the event of a Trump presidency".

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

